March 1, 1932 - Oct. 10, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Carol A. Moore, 90, formerly of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022.

Carol Avis Robbins was born on March 1, 1932, to Willard and Avis (Brown) Robbins. Carol grew up in Harristown, IL in a large family of brothers and sisters and graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School.

She married her high school sweetheart Thomas Moore in 1952. After living in California with her husband while he was in the Marine Corps, they moved back to Illinois and settled in Mt. Zion.

Carol retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Company. She was an active member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed singing in the choir and making noodles and pies for church functions. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida with her family and traveling.

Carol was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her son, Daniel (Terri) Moore of Decatur, IL; daughter, Peggy (Paula) Moore of Idaho Springs, CO; sisters: Mary of Decatur and Joan of San Francisco; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her son William "Bill" of Mt. Zion.

Visitation will take place at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt Zion, Illinois from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with a funeral service afterwards. Interment will be at Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg, IL.

Memorials may be made in Carol's name to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their kindness and care towards Carol over the past years.