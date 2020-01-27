DECATUR -- Carol A. O'Brien 67, of Decatur, IL passed away surrounded by her family at 5:10 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, with the very Rev. John C .Burnette, Celebrant. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel with a Vigil Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to St. James and Patrick Parrish or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Carol was born March 20, 1952, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Virgil T. and Evelyn N. (Douglas) Anderson. Carol graduated from MacArthur High School in 1970 and went on to obtain her degree as an LPN. She retired as a Food Research Technician from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company. She married Ray “Kevin” O'Brien on February 26, 1972. Carol was a member of St. James and Patrick Parrish. She enjoyed knitting, snow skiing, boating, swimming, fishing, and was an avid reader. She loved most in life spending time with her family and enjoying sporting events with her grandchildren and time with her great-grandsons.
Surviving are her husband: Kevin of Decatur; daughters: Amy Bradbury (Lance) of Pawnee, IL, Anna Girard (Eric) of Bolingbrook, IL and Jennifer Huckstep (David) of Moweaqua; brothers: Oral Anderson (Carol Jean) of Decatur, Doug Anderson (Susan) of Cerro Gordo, and Bill Anderson (Kathleen) of Decatur; grandchildren: Cassandra Bradbury, Aidan Bradbury, and Amber Bradbury all of Pawnee, Leah Girard and Erianna Girard both of Bolingbrook, Nicholas Huckstep (Alison) of Decatur, Megan Cole (James) of Taylorville, Samantha Huckstep and Sarah Huckstep both of Moweaqua; great-grandsons: Weston Huckstep and David Cole.
Carol was preceded by her parents.
