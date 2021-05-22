DECATUR — Carol Acree, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Carol was born September 19, 1944 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Roy and May (Matheny) Ogden. She was the kitchen manager at the Wharf retiring after thirty years of service. Carol enjoyed cooking, entertaining, plants, and flowers.

Carol is survived by her sons: Scott (Teresa) Acree and Troy (Tammie) Acree; sisters: Shirley Koonce and Sharon Rice; grandchildren: Anthony Acree, Patrick Acree, Adam Acree, Cody (Brittany) Acree, Casey (Paxton) Acree, and Caitlin Acree and great-grandchildren: Brenden, Adalynn, Coralynn, and Campbell Acree.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and four sisters.

Services to celebrate Carol's life will be 3:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM prior to the service. Burial at a later date will be in Salem Cemetery.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave., Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.