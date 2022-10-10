April 23, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022

TAYLORVILLE - Carol Ann Coleman, 77, of Taylorville, IL formerly of Stonington, IL passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The family will have a private graveside service at Bethel Cemetery, Blue Mound. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with services.

Carol was born on April 23, 1945 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Hurt) Hamilton. She married Donald F. Coleman on February 14, 1964. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2008. Carol grew up in Blue Mound and moved to Stonington with Donald and later moved to Taylorville with her daughter Pam. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Carol is survived by her daughters: Pamela (Mark) Vaughn of Taylorville, IL and Christine Coleman of Summerville, SC; grandchildren: Ryen Wilhour of Greer, SC, Trevor Vaughn and Allyson Vaughn both of Taylorville, IL; great-grandchild, Tristen Wilhour of Greer, SC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, James Hamilton.

Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.