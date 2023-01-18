Oct. 18, 1943 - Jan. 15, 2023

WILLOWBROOK — Carol Ann Deering, 79, of Willowbrook, IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Carol was a beloved wife of 57 years to Bernie Deering; cherished mother to Sean, Connor (Heather), Jimmy (Lisa) and Brian (Regan) Deering; and beloved grandma "Mimi" to her 11 grandchildren.

Carol will forever be remembered by her family and friends as a committed, fun and loving wife, mother, sister, Mimi, auntie and friend.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Lucille Schmitt; and sisters: Eugenia (Jack) Hearn and Donna (Joe) Gormley; and her daughter-in-law ,Lisa Deering.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St. Hinsdale, IL.

In lieu of flowers, support of the Lupus Foundation of America in honor of Carol Deering at Lupusfoundation.org or at the direct link to Carol's Tribute page: https://support.lupus.org/site/TR/Tributes/General?px=2859055&pg=personal&fr_id=1791.