DECATUR -- Carol Ann Fisher, 74, of Decatur, loving mother, sister and daughter passed away in her home on April 20th.

Carol was born on December 19, 1945, in Decatur, Illinois to Kenneth and Margaret (Boland) Horve. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School. She enjoyed spending time with family, loved all animals, playing on her computer, and the Chicago Cubs. She worked numerous jobs over the years in the construction industry and found a niche as an interior decorator. She owned and successfully operated an interior design business, The Right Touch, for many years.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Brian K (Julie) Voelker of Forsyth, Mathew Voelker and daughter Holly Fisher, of Decatur; her brother, Steve R. (Odette) Horve of Forsyth; her sister-in law, Marty Horve of Oakley; grandchildren Brian, Brooke and Rylee Voelker and many nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Phillip Voelker, parents, and brother, Michael Horve.

She was interned in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland on April 28th. A memorial service will be held in her honor once the stay home order is lifted. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of her love for animals, the family requests a donation to the Decatur-Macon County Humane Society or Hudson Halfway Home pet adoption.

