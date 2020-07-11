Carol Ann Fisher
DECATUR — Carol Ann Fisher, 74, of Decatur, loving mother, sister and daughter passed away in her home on April 20th.

A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Carol's family requests a donation to the Decatur/Macon County Humane Society or Hudson Halfway Home pet adoption. Condolences may be left to Carol's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Video services will be streamed at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/event#32748. Password- Fisher.

