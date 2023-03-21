July 3, 1940 - March 18, 2023

DECATUR — Carol Ann Gore, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Carol was born on July 3, 1940, in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Joseph William Bleichner and Ann Elizabeth (Hausman) Bleichner. She married Timothy J. Gore in 1963, in Champaign, IL. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2015.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Carol worked for Illinois Bell for 12 years. She also worked at the University of Illinois Extension Office as support staff.

Carol is survived by her son Mark T. Gore and wife Theresa E. Gore of Huntsville, AL, and sister Norma Brown of Villa Grove, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Don Bleichner; and sister, Mildred Bleichner.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Pesotum, IL, following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimers Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.