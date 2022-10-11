Sept. 10, 1951 - Oct. 9, 2022

DECATUR — Carol Ann Price, 71, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Fair Havens Senior Living.

Carol was born September 10, 1951, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jean and Mary Heynen. She was a schoolteacher with Decatur Public Schools retiring with over thirty-seven years of service. She was member of Candlelighters. Carol enjoyed shopping and loved her rescue dog Chloe. She married Robert Price on May 18, 1974, in Springfield.

Carol is survived by her husband Robert; children: Erica (Trevor) Giger, Ryan Price (Jaime Mahnke), and Colin Price; brother, James (Marilyn) Heynen DDS; grandchildren: Owen and McKenna Giger and Ava Price; and longtime friend, Marcie Cederberg.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.