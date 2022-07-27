Jan. 21, 1945 - July 26, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Carol Ann Smail, 77, of Moweaqua, passed away July 26, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in First Christian Church of Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Moweaqua.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Moweaqua or Dog Training Club of Champaign-Urbana (DTCCU).

Carol Ann was born on January 21, 1945 in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Glenn and Irene (Bolt) Burrus. She married Carroll R. Smail on July 18, 1964, in Vandalia, IL. He survives.

Carol Ann was a member of First Christian Church of Moweaqua, Dog Training Club of Champaign-Urbana (DTCCU), and Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority. She retired in 2003, after 37 years of teaching in the Moweaqua and Central A&M school system. She loved teaching and watching her students reach their potential.

Surviving are her husband; daughter, Andrea (Matt) Hart of Franklin, TN; daughter-in-law, Katrina Smail of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Kiara Smail, Selena Smail, Ethan Hart, and Lauren Hart; and her beloved dogs.

Preceding her in death are her parents and son, Wesley Smail.

