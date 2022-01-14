DECATUR — Carol Ann Wade, 68, of Decatur, passed away December 21, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Carol was born in Decatur on February 6, 1953, the daughter of James and Cleo "Jean" (Wheeler) Mathes. She graduated from MacArthur High School and later became an accomplished dog groomer. She married Robert Wade on July 1, 1992, in Jamaica. Carol loved to spend her spare time shopping at thrift shops. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur.
Carol is survived by her husband; children: Michelle (Charles) Young and Chad (Christi) Wade; and grandchildren: Trevon Wade and Alex Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has provided cremation services for Carol. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, at Central Christian Church. Visitation begins one hour before the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
