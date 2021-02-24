 Skip to main content
Carol Annette Ulmer
Carol Annette Ulmer

Carol Annette Ulmer

SHELBYVILLE — Carol Annette Ulmer, 55, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – noon, Friday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.

