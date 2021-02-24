SHELBYVILLE — Carol Annette Ulmer, 55, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – noon, Friday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.