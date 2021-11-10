LINCOLN — Carol E. Jones, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Carol was born on October 23, 1929 in Shelby County, the daughter of Warren E. and Esther (Hunter) Ragan. She married Charles William "Bill" Jones on May 15, 1949, in Shelbyville, IL. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2021.

Carol is survived by her children: Joseph (Kenda) Jones of Beason, IL, Richard (Millie) Jones of Chestnut, Daniel (Kathy) Jones of Mt. Pulaski, and Casey (Sharon) Jones of Lincoln. Carol was blessed with nine grandchildren: Christopher, Jeffrey, Kari, Justin, Michael, Danielle, Andy, Rachael and Corey; and 16 great-grandchildren. Carol was also survived by one sister, Wilma Spannagel of Strasburg, IL; and one brother, Merle Ragan of Effingham, IL.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers; two sisters; seven sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Carol was a member of Chestnut Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed square dancing. But above all else, Carol loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Carol will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.