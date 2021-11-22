TUSCOLA — Carol Irene Bauer, formerly of Tuscola and Atwood, IL, passed away at 3:25 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Carriage Crossing, Champaign, IL.

Carol is survived by her husband, William T. Bauer; sons: Carl Bauer of rural Ivesdale and Michael (Sarah) Bauer of Villa Grove; daughter, Lorianne Bauer of Champaign; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jayden and Cameron Bauer; great-grandchildren: Cassidy Underwood and Caydin Gandy; brother, David (Donna) Schmidt of London, KY and many loving nieces; nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded by her parents: Carl H. and Irene F. Shaffer Schmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.

