June 26, 1934 - June 26, 2022

OAKLEY — Carol J. Bork, 88, of Oakley, passed away June 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Macon County 4-H Extension.

Carol was born June 26, 1934, in Decatur, the daughter of George Hamilton and Anna (Jones) Kinkaid. She married Arnold E. Bork on March 25, 1955 in Maroa. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2011. Carol was extremely active in 4-H and was a 4-H leader for over 25-years. She also volunteered with St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary for over 30-years. Carol was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children: Allen (Paulette) Bork of Decatur, Rick Bork of Peoria, Edwin (Diana) Bork of South Beloit, Linda (Louis) Ziemer of Bloomington, and Gary (Kendra) Bork of Midlothian, TX; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; daughter, Lori; two sisters; and seven brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.