WARRENSBURG — Carol J. Ross, 76, of Warrensburg, went to her heavenly home October 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N Water St., Decatur, IL 62526. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to her family.
Carol was born June 26, 1944 in Decatur the daughter of John and Alice Ferrell. She married Robert M. "Mike" Ross on August 7, 1963 in Decatur. Carol was a bus driver for Warrensburg Latham School district for 33 years before her retirement. She worked and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was passionate about volunteering in the community. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs. She was a member of Harvest Christian Center where she also volunteered in many roles.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mike Ross; children, Michael Timothy Ross (Heidi) of Salem, MO and Tonya "Toni" Wright (Dan) of Champaign; grandchildren, Hunter, CariLynn, Libby, and Jacob; her special dog Jai Jai, a Chorkie; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lynn Ross of Hawaii.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
