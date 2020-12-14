ATWOOD — Carol L. Mateer, 77, of Atwood, IL, currently residing at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, IL, passed away at 4:02 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Private graveside services will be held at Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Carol was born October 7, 1943 in Wayne City, IL, the daughter of Sherwood and Nina Clevenger Day. She was married to Charles "Chuck" Mateer on November 3, 1962 in Atwood, IL. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2018.

Surviving is her son: Brian (Leanne) Mateer of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren: Matthew and Lauren Mateer; great-grandson: Mason Stroud, sisters: Sharon (Bill) Rogers of Camargo, IL and Margaret "Maggie" Kappes of Tolono, IL; and brother: Dennis (Bonnie) Day of Lovington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol worked many years as RN for Carle Clinic in Urbana, IL and for the Champaign County Health Department. She earned her bachelor's degree from Eastern IL University.

