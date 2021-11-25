DECATUR — Carol L. Tyson, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 22, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Carol was born October 25, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Earl and Audrey (Rollings) Riddle. She married Jonny Lee Tyson on June 3, 1978, in Decatur, IL.

Carol was a member of Second Church of God. She enjoyed genealogy and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children: Kellie Shride (Patrick) of Sullivan, IL, Wesley Tyson of Decatur, IL, Adam Tyson (Nakysha) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Mark Riddle of Decatur, IL, Lenny Riddle (Pam) of Decatur, IL, Sharon Workman (Mike) of Argenta, IL; grandchildren: Kayla, Kristin (Caleb), Carson, Adrienne, McKenna; great-grandchildren: Holliday, Isabella, Kamryn, and Kaison.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jonny; granddaughter, Jessica; and great-grandson, Jovian.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorials: Charity of Donor's Choice or to the family of Carol L. Tyson.

Condolences may be left to Carol's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.