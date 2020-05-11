Carol Lou Mayberry

DECATUR — We lost our beloved Carol Lou after a lengthy illness at the young age of 56 in Ocala, FL on May 5, 2020.
To grieve her passing, she leaves: life partner, Jim D'Amaro; mother, Arleen Mayberry; daughter, Roxanne (Kevin) Cuttill; son, John Born; daughter, Chelsea Gordon; sister, Julie Nash (Ben); brother, Howard Jr. (Shelley) Mayberry; three grandsons and one granddaughter, and her beloved dog Atlas.
Carol Lou was predeceased by her father, Howard E. Mayberry Sr.
She graduated from Decatur Lakeview High School and was attending the College of Central Florida when her illness prevented continuation.
Cremation will take place in Ocala, FL; due to the Coronavirus, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.
