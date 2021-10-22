DECATUR — Carol Lynn Fair, 74, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at 6:22 p.m. in her residence.

There will be a family led service on Saturday, October 30, at 11:00 a.m. at South Shores Christian Church (130 Bristol Drive, Decatur, IL) with Pastor Steve Ingram officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospice Care. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family.

Carol was born August 9, 1947, in Mt. Carmel, IL, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Curneal) Newlin. She worked as a beautician for 38 years, and then as a supervisor at Hydrogear, retiring in January 2019. She married Howard Fair February 22, 1984, and he died December 6, 2009.

She is survived by daughters: Stacy Sheets (Bob) of Dalton City, IL, Mindy Shafer (Rodger) of Mt. Auburn, IL; grandchildren: Adam Koehler and Gage Shafer; a plethora of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Marilyn Ferguson (Richard) and Kay Rudd; as well as a special sister-in-law, Karla Dillon.

Carol was preceded by parents, husband, one sister and one brother.

