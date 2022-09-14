Carol Lynn Moore

April 4, 1955 - Sept. 11, 2022

DECATUR - Carol Lynn Moore, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on September 11, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Carol was born April 4, 1955, in Lawrenceville, IL, the daughter of William A., Jr. and Alma Lorraine (Deibert) Hill. She married Gordon R. Moore, and they were married for 25 years.

Carol loved to spend time with family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting with her friends, stayed active at the gym, was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and loved her three dogs, Sia, Scarlett and Rocky.

She is survived by her daughters: Angela Moore, and Crystal (Tim) Ward; grandsons: Michael Davis, Washington Davis, and Paul Davis; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Judith Hall, William A. Hill III.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.