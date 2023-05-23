Dec. 23, 1931 - May 22, 2023

FORSYTH — Carol M. Glenn, 91, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Forsyth with Rev. Timothy Killion officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Friday at the church. Burial will be in Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton.

Memorials in Carol's honor may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 155 W Forsyth Rd, Forsyth, IL, 62535, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 113 S Walnut St., Stewardson, IL, 62463.

Carol was born December 23, 1931, in Stewardson, the daughter of Walter Harold and Florence Caroline (Buesking) Friese. She married Charles D. Glenn on August 21, 2004, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2015. Carol was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson. She attended grade school at Elm Grove and was a 1949 graduate of Stewardson High School. She then graduated from Brown's Business College in Decatur.

Carol began work in 1950 as a clerk and later as an executive secretary for Illinois Power until her retirement in 1989. She spent many hours volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Carol was a long time bowler in up to three leagues at a time and ended her bowling career in March 2022 at 90 years of age. She bowled in various Decatur leagues holding many offices and working many state tournaments. She bowled in 42 consecutive National Bowling Tournaments all over the US. She began golfing in 1989 and ended in 2021 at the age of 89. Carol enjoyed traveling with Dean to various vacation resorts taking in the scenery and playing golf. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson and later a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Forsyth.

Surviving are her sisters: Maurine Lugar of Altamont, Zelma Shouse of Windsor, Nelda (Ronald) McCoy of Forsyth, Janet Friese of Naperville; sisters-in-law: Beverley Friese and Linda Friese; stepson, David (Becky) Glenn of Clinton; step-grandson, Aaron Glenn of Urbana, step-granddaughters: Shae (Marcello) Yero of Minier, Jessica (Andrew) Temm of Duenweg, MO; three step-great-grandsons; 22 nieces and nephews; 48 great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles D. Glenn; stepson, Jeffrey Glenn; sister, Maxine Doeding; brothers: James Friese and Ronald Friese; brothers-in-law: Lowell Shouse, Kenneth Lugar, and Donald Doeding; nephew, Michael Friese; and niece, Barbara Doeding.

