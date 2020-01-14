DECATUR -- Carol Mae Despres, 82, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.
Carol was born October 19, 1937, in Fairbury, Illinois, the daughter of Karl W. Fortna & Olive Belle Weakley. A member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Carol graduated from Decatur Area Vocation School in 1972 with her LPN License and then worked at St. Mary's Hospital for the next 13 years. Carol married Robert C. Kirk in 1956 and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1975. She then married Floyd J. Despres, Jr. in 1979 and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Olive Belle Fortna; grandparents: William and Leona Fortna and Bert and Susan Weakley; brother, William Fortna and son-in-law, Tom Nemcek.
Carol was a very kind and compassionate person who took great pleasure in writing and sending cards and letters to her family and friends. Carol's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Susan Nemcek, Shari Shuff, Shirley Shanholtzer (Jason) and Robert Kirk (Mary); sisters: Pat Freehill (Peter), Sandra Owens (Jerry), Betty Lunt (Gerry) and brother Robert Fortna; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fortna; 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church; visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the mass at the church. Private family burial will take place in Macon County Memorial Park. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
