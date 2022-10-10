April 13, 1951 - Oct. 5, 2022

Carol Stalnaker Fuller, 71, passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2022, surrounded by her husband, friends, and family.

Carol was born in Peoria, Illinois on April 13, 1951, the third child of Ralph and Maxine Stalnaker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Robert (Bob) Fuller, her cherished only son, Paul (wife Julie) Beer, brothers: Ron (Claris), Gary (Carol) and Mark (Lin) Stalnaker, and sister, Diana (David) Markson. Carol and her brothers and sisters grew up in Sunnyland, Illinois, graduating from Washington Community High School, Washington, Illinois, in 1969.

Carol adored her loved ones. She developed countless close connections through work, Church, and nonprofit involvement, radiating love and positivity to all who she called dear friends. Carol and Bob adopted many neighborhood cats together, and Carol loved each like family.

Carol completed her Master's degree in Environmental Studies at the University of Illinois – Springfield in 1994, going on to serve in the Office of Community Relations at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for over 20 years. Those at the IEPA knew Carol as a tireless environmental advocate, serving the people of the State of Illinois in often difficult situations. She approached every individual with respect, compassion, and a commitment to service, making an incredible difference every day.

Carol held many causes close to her heart, from adopting elephants through the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to sponsoring local art exhibits through Gallery 510. She gave much to her community, the West End Neighborhood Association, and her faith home at the First First Presbyterian Church. Carol's sense of purpose inspired those around her, and she never lost focus on the work still to be done. In her downtime, Carol loved traveling, painting, drawing, practicing guitar, being the "best neighbor you could ever ask for," and listening to the blues.

Carol will be deeply missed – her sense of humor, friendship, and dedication will be carried on by those fortunate enough to have known her.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Carol Fuller to support the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, c/o Northwestern University School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, or you may donate online at feinberg.northwestern.edu/giving. Please indicate "Malnati Brain Tumor Institute," as the gift designation and note the gift is in memory of Carol Fuller.

