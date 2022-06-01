Feb. 15, 1939 - May 30, 2022
Carol Sue Hinton Banton, 83, born February 15, 1939, in Decatur, IL, was taken to heaven on Monday, May 30, 2022. She passed away in her home in Maryville, TN.
She is survived by her husband of 67-years, Edmund W. Banton; brother, Jim (Lorna) Hinton of North Bend, WA; daughter, Marty Kay (Thomas) Smith of Clinton, TN; son, Doug (Julie) Banton of Cerro Gordo, IL; daughter, Jill Martin of Maryville, TN; 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett D. and Lyda K. (McCall) Hinton; son, Mark E. Banton; brother, Philip Hinton; great-grandson, Corbin Molck; sister, Dorothy Deem; and brother-in-law, Darrell Morris Deem.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Decatur IL, with a 2:00 p.m. graveside service at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
