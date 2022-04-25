Nov. 18, 1940 - April 24, 2022

MONTICELLO — Carol Sue Riley, 81, of Monticello, passed away at 5:10 a.m., April 24, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Carol was born November 18, 1940, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Elvin and Lucille C. (Nixon) Klaska. She married Gerald W. Shields on November 21, 1959. She later married Kenneth Ray Hundley on July 21, 1977 in Decatur and he passed away in November of 1991. She married Dean C. Riley on February 6, 1999 in Monticello, and he passed away July 19, 2018.

Carol is survived by son, Brett Shields (Amy) of Hermitage, TN,; daughter, Kimberly Sims (Mike) of Argenta; stepchildren: Terri Green (Tim) of Farmer City, Gerald "Jerry" Riley of Monticello, Dean "Chuck" Riley (Kathy) of Deland, John "Kim" Riley (Debbie) of West Point, IN, George W. Riley (Mary) of Monticello, Rodney J. Riley (Josie) of Belvedere, Sandra K. Wright (Laddie) of Bement, Cheryl M. Thaler (Ted) of Monticello, Ruth Ann Tracy of Rochester, MN, Leann Rexroat (Ron) of Macomb; four grandchildren; 29 step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger Klaska (Susan Chapman) of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents and spouses: Ken Hundley and Dean Riley. Carol retired as a teacher's aide from the Argenta School District #1 White School Kindergarten after 25 years. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, BUNCO Club, Monticello Card Club, Kirby Hospital Auxiliary, Rolling Prairie Regional Board, Argenta Library Board, Monticello Summer Singers, Decatur Chorale, and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Carol loved to travel and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Monticello United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Memorials may be made to the Monticello United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.