June 19, 1943 - Dec. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Carole A. (Wilson) Barnet, was born June 19, 1943, in Decatur, IL, to Ralph Kenneth and Beulah Wilson, both deceased. She died December 16, 2022, at Arcola Healthcare Center. Her elder brother, Robert, and sister-in-law, Claudia, now of Nokomis. FL, oversaw her care during a very long illness.

She attended Eisenhower High School. After graduating from Millikin University with a teaching degree, she completed a masters degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and taught at E. J. Muffley Elementary School in Decatur.

She married Steve High and lived in St. Louis; sometime after they returned to Decatur, they divorced. In 1970, she married Vern Barnet, then of Chicago. In 1971, they moved to Meadville, PA. The couple enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 1975, they moved to the Kansas City area where she taught school and directed a church youth program. Their son, Ben, was born in 1980. After their divorce in 1994, she eventually returned to Decatur.

In addition to those named above, she is survived by her nephew, Scott Wilson of Decatur; and her niece, Dawn Wilson Breen; and her husband, Rick Breen, of Lemont, IL.

A private observance will be held in the spring. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Carole. Condolences may be left to Carole's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.