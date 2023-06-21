April 2, 1955 - June 16, 2023

DECATUR — Carole Therese (Nims) Kerr, of Decatur, IL, formerly of North Aurora, IL, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Decatur, IL. She was born April 2, 1955, in Aurora, IL, to Donald E. Nims and Louise T. (Dallosto) Nims.

On February 26, 1999, she married Roger Kerr, now of Decatur, in Geneva, IL; he survives. Carole is also survived by her children: son, Adam Vandre (Aurora, IL); daughter, Michelle (Sarah Tope) Vandre (Aurora, IL); and stepson, Jeffrey Kerr (Sandwich, IL); her siblings: sister, Janet (Sue Bohr) Nims (North Aurora, IL), brothes: Bruce (Kay) Nims (Decatur, IL), Donald G. (Kris Ramont-Nims) Nims (Geneva, IL); two grandchildren: Will and Emma; two step-grandchildren: Eli and Landon; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carole graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School in 1973. She worked as a fitness instructor at North Aurora Activity Center, USA Fitness, Phoenix YMCA, and Decatur YMCA. Additionally, she was a medical transcriptionist for many years, including at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She loved to watch the Chicago Cubs play and was a die-hard fan. She also was fond of fitness and staying active. Carole was also a cat enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and cats.

Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to an animal shelter or rescue, or a humane society of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on September 23, 2023, at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora, IL.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Cancer Care Specialists, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Hickory Point Christian Village. A special, heartfelt extra thank you to Dr. James Wade for his spectacular care.

Arrangements by Central Cremation Center, 110 W. Weaver Rd, Forsyth, IL.