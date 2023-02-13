Carolyn A. Stremming

July 24, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2023

STRASBURG — Carolyn Ann Stremming, 85, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 10:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 in Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Carolyn was born on July 24, 1937 in Strasburg, IL, the daughter of Frieda H. (Rincker) Lading. She graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1955. Carolyn married Keith Leon Stremming on January 29, 1961, and they had two daughters, Susan and Sharon.

Carolyn began working in the Shelby County Clerk's office and later worked as the Office Manager for MetLife in both the Mattoon and Decatur offices. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she sang in the choir, taught Wednesday Bible Class, and was a member of Ladies' Aid. Carolyn also helped with the Easter program in Effingham, volunteered at Camp Matz, helped with the Lutheran Braille Work Center at St. John's in Effingham, and was a petal pusher for the 2014 Rose Parade.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters: Sue Stremming (Christy Rawlins) of Phoenix, MD and Sharon Stremming of Schaumburg, IL; and brother-in-law, Arleigh Jones of Tuscola, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith on December 28, 1992; brother, Dick Lading; and sister, Mary Jane Jones.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Traditions Hospice, Transitions Hospice, and Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center for everything while our mother was in their care.

