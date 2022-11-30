July 13, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2022

SANTA CLAUS, Indiana — Carolyn Faye Cunningham, age 91, of Santa Claus, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022.

She was born July 13, 1931, in Decatur, IL, to Roy Herman and Hazel Thelma (Collett) Grimes. She married Gerald O. Cunningham on June 15, 1952. Carolyn was a graduate of Forsythe High School and Illinois State University. She taught Home Economics at Maroa High School in Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; a son, Rex Cunningham; and a sister, Barbara Thompson.

She is survived by her daughter, Dee (Bill) Lusk; a son, Jay Cunningham; a daughter-in-law, Jodi Cunningham; a sister, Linda (Charles) Ramsden; a brother, David (Phyllis) Grimes; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Carolyn Cunningham will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg with burial at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church, on Friday prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home, has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nazarene Missions International.

