JASPER, Indiana — Carolyn H. Dugan, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer, and is now reunited with her son, Rocky Dugan, who preceded her in death. Carolyn was born in Centralia, Illinois, on February 9, 1945, to William and Inez (Hunter) Rine. She was married to Clifford Dugan for 60 years. She was a graduate of Bluff City High School. She and her husband have owned and operated the Camelot Inn in Jasper since 1975. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and country dancing. She was also a lifelong animal lover.