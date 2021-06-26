 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn J. James

Carolyn J. James
{{featured_button_text}}

GODFREY — Carolyn J. James, 84, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Sunday November 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 18, 1936 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Clyde & Louise (English) Freeman.

Carolyn married Paul James in Harrison, AR and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2018.

She was a member of Main St. Methodist Church in Alton where she served as a council member and chaired the women's ministry.

Carolyn is survived by three children: Robert James (Howard Grothe) of California; Diane McAdams (Clark) of Weatherfield, CT; Teena Read (Rich) of Godfrey; a brother Gerald Clyde Freeman of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Joanna Sue Franklin (Ken) of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren: Shannon Castellanos (Antonio Rosario), Jennifer Ahrens (Eric), Nathan Gerdes (Kristin), Donny Funk (Angela); eight great-grandchildren; Adrien, Andrew and Alexander Ahrens, Kaylee Mitchell, Julien Castellanos, Blake and Beau Gerdes, Evelyn and Brayden Funk.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by: two sisters, Rebecca Bouchez and Sharon Dian; and a sister-in-law, Janice Freeman.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A visitation celebrating her life will be held 10:00 AM until time of a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. Reverend Alberto Ramirez Salazar and Reverend Patrick Thatcher will officiate.

Interment is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenhill Cemetery, 209 E Water Street, Sullivan, IL 61951.

Memorials may be made to Main St. Methodist Church in Alton or the American Lung Association.

An online guestbook may be found online at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News