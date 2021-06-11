DECATUR — Carolyn J. Scott, 78, of Decatur passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 in Urbana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur with the Very Reverend Joseph Molloy, celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Memorials in Carolyn's honor may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or to ASPCA.

Carolyn was born February 28, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Hugo and Kathryn (Seghi) Manfredi. She married Walter L. "Walt" Scott on June 4, 1966. Carolyn was passionate about helping others, especially kids, and she worked for 20 years as a special education aide in Decatur Public Schools until her retirement. She was extremely proud of her Italian heritage and was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying tennis, especially Rafael Nadal. She found joy in reading and traveling with Walt – a highlight being time spent on Martha's Vineyard. But, Carolyn was most passionate about her family – taking care of her "three boys", Walt and her sons. She was a person of great faith, attending Holy Family Parish in Decatur.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Walt; sons: Walter and wife, Tara Snyder of Tampa, FL and Jeff and wife Pam of Mahomet; grandchildren: Gage, Montana, Evan and Ella; and sister, Barb and husband Larry Hermreck.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Steed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.