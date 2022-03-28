Dec. 24, 1940 - Mar. 27, 2022

On Sunday March 27, 2022 at 5:09 p.m., Carolyn Jane Sennhenn joyfully entered heaven at the age of 81.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday March 31, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with Pastor Pat Edrington officiating. Burial will follow at the Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the funeral home. Visitation will also be 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.

Carolyn was born on Christmas Eve 1940 on the Lowery farm in Weldon, IL to Eugene and Evelyn (Baker) Lowery. She was a graduate of Deland-Weldon High School and Elkhart Indiana Dental School where she received her Dental Assistant degree. On June 5, 1965 she married Donald Sennhenn. They raised three children together.

Carolyn was an incredibly intelligent, talented, creative, and a witty person. After running Dr. Ritter and Dr. Pirolli's dental offices in Decatur for over 25 years she poured her passion into her ceramic business and gift shop "Sweethearts" in Maroa. She taught many people to enjoy ceramic painting as well as giving lessons to students in various schools in the area.She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and storytelling. No one enjoyed her stories more than her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Lowery; mother, Evelyn (Baker) Lowery; brother, Dennis Lowery; son ,Darren Dragoo; and daughter, Alicia Sennhenn.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Sennhenn, Maroa, IL; daughter, Donnette Devore, Maroa, IL; son, Larry Sennhenn, Maroa, IL; five grandchildren: Cody Dalluge (Kelsey), Canton, GA, Cady Devore, Decatur, IL, Meghan (Doug) Koehler, Bolingbrook, IL, Devin Sennhenn, Elgin, IL, and Jordan Floyd, Maroa, IL; and five great-grandchildren: Connor, Cayleigh, Ryker, Karlee, and one expected in July.

