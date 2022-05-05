July 29, 1949 - Dec. 3, 2021

Carolyn Jean Baird Stupin left this world behind, but her spirit remains. We miss her bright smile and infectious laugh that lit up photos, rooms, hearts. She was a teacher, an artist, an adventurer, a storyteller. She was a deeply loving (and loved) friend, sister, wife, and mother. She touched many lives in many ways, including: Being creative, witty, adventurous, practical, and generous. Figuring out fun ways to teach fractions to hundreds of children and adults; her pure delight in running the "boiled egg in a bottle" science experiment. Writing stories that are hilarious, heartbreaking, nostalgic. Wandering as a rugged solo traveler through China, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Ghana, and Rwanda. Her bravery being the only "old lady" in a hip hop dance class. Writing stern letters to lawmakers who should be doing a better job taking care of this country. Cycling, hiking, skiing, teaching, singing, and dancing her heart out. Emblazoning "BE HUMAN" on the back of her car. Leaving us with these words: "Be kind to each other."

After living a full and courageous life, she passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2021, at age 72. She died from metastatic breast cancer.

Carolyn was born on July 29, 1949, the second child of Donald and Joanne Baird. She grew up in Decatur, IL, which was, as she proudly pointed out, the Soybean Capital of the World.

When she was small, she first wanted to be Mary Hartline, circus performer. At age seven she changed her mind and decided to become a teacher. She attended Hanover College in Indiana for a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and later the University of North Dakota for a Master's Degree.

Straight out of Hanover at age 23 she moved to Santa Fe and began a career of teaching in the then-popular 'open schools." Santa Fe itself was a great adventure that she enjoyed for the rest of her life. She married David Stupin (a physicist) in 1983. Their two children, Laura and Michael, were born soon after and the family spent their vacations backpacking in the wilderness.

After elementary school, she taught math at the Community College for over 15 years and for 10 years at New Mexico Highlands University in the Elementary Education department. For two summer months, she had the privilege to teach in Somaliland (the unrecognized country that won its independence from Somalia in the early 1990s).

She loved being a part of the Baird family: "cheap, fun-loving and with a history that grandmother made sure we'd never forget. Remember, you're a Baird."

Survivors include her siblings: Bill, Barbara, Margaret, and James, who along with Carolyn were graduates of MacArthur High School.

Her memorial service will be at the Santa Fe Presbyterian Church on 27 May 2022, 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolyn Stupin Presidential Title V Endowed Scholarship at Santa Fe Community College Foundation. Each gift will be matched 1:1 and will honor Carolyn's memory in perpetuity. Give online at https://www.sfcc.edu/foundation/give-now/ or mail a check made payable to Santa Fe Community College Foundation, 6401 Richards Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87508, attention of Kelly Marquez.

If you have a beloved and spirited woman in your life over 50, ask them about the last time they had a mammogram.