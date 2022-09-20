Feb. 14, 1943 - Sept. 18, 2022

DECATUR — Carolyn Jean Bodine, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:07 PM on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in her residence.

Carolyn was born on February 14, 1943 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of George Wright and Bessie Fern (Allison) Wright. She married Gary Lynn Bodine on December 14, 1974 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on August 1, 1998.

Gary and Carolyn were the owners and operators of Kelley's Septic Tank and Sewer Service in Decatur, IL, until their retirement.

She enjoyed camping, baking, and spending time with her family. Carolyn also enjoyed eating popsicles, Dairy Queen sundaes, and always had a candy dish full of candy for everyone to enjoy.

She is survived by her son, Gary J. Weeks and wife Jeanie of Decatur, IL; daughter Kimla K. Lienemann and husband Christopher of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Timmy (Esther), Amanda (Jason), Jordan, Gary (Bri), Morgan, Zach, Jade, and Jaci Paige; great-grandchildren: Naomi, Landin, Abigail, Clara, Carter, Stella, Rosie, Lainee, Daxton, River and Ayla; great-grand pup, Scarlet Rose; sisters: Charlotte Sutman of Decatur, IL, and Paula Barnett and husband Dave of Decatur, IL; brothers: Bill Wright and wife Rita of Evergreen Park, IL, and Keith Wright and wife Venetia of Corbin, KY; extended family, Shirley Bates; bonus daughters: Michelle Wikoff, Michelle Harvey, Linda Long, Jennifer Stern and their families.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Timothy White, brother Darryl Wright, one sister Georgann Wright, brother-in-law Bill Sutman and special friend L.D.

A visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will also be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Star of Hope Mausoleum. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.