SULLIVAN -- Carolyn Joyce Molzen, 78, of Sullivan, formerly of Lovington, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Private family services will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Larry Bricker officiating.
Burial will be in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington.
Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 588, Sullivan, IL 61951 or to the Douglas Hart Nature Center, 2204 DeWitt Avenue East, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Molzen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
