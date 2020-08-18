DECATUR — Carolyn Louise (Potts) Reynolds was carried to her heavenly home on August 17, 2020.
She was a beloved daughter of Christ, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by so many whose lives she touched.
She was born in Effingham, IL on September 9, 1940 to Alfred and Clara Potts. After graduating from Effingham High School in 1958, she moved to Decatur, IL to attend X-Ray Technician training at Decatur Memorial Hospital. It was in Decatur where she met the love of her life, Danny Ray Reynolds, and married on November 12, 1961.
Carolyn quietly created community everywhere she went – from her hometown in Effingham, to her colleagues and students at DMH, her church family, her small Bible group, the Lutheran School Association, her pinochle club, her bowling and golf ladies, the “Friday Family” crew, and even as all was failing her, the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village.
She loved life and all the gifts the Lord bestowed, but her defining trait was her servant heart. She will always be remembered by the humble way she served those she loved, and those she never even knew.
She is survived by her husband: Danny Reynolds, Sr. of Decatur; children: Dan Reynolds Jr. (Shelly) of Decatur, David Reynolds (Irene) of Rockville, TN, Darren Reynolds (Tiffany) of Decatur, and Dana El Gammal (Tarek) of Nashville, TN; brother: Noel Potts (Karen) of Decatur; sister: Marlene Walker of Effingham; grandchildren: Daniel, Christian, Samuel C., Matthew, Mason, Paige, Noah, Jacob, Samuel D., Sydney, Seth, Isaac, Olive and Josiah.
A private family visitation will be held at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home
Family and friends will celebrate her life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A live stream of the funeral will be available at spldecatur.online.church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL 62526) or the Lutheran School Association (2001 East Mound Road, Decatur, IL 62526).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.