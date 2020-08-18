× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Carolyn Louise (Potts) Reynolds was carried to her heavenly home on August 17, 2020.

She was a beloved daughter of Christ, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by so many whose lives she touched.

She was born in Effingham, IL on September 9, 1940 to Alfred and Clara Potts. After graduating from Effingham High School in 1958, she moved to Decatur, IL to attend X-Ray Technician training at Decatur Memorial Hospital. It was in Decatur where she met the love of her life, Danny Ray Reynolds, and married on November 12, 1961.

Carolyn quietly created community everywhere she went – from her hometown in Effingham, to her colleagues and students at DMH, her church family, her small Bible group, the Lutheran School Association, her pinochle club, her bowling and golf ladies, the “Friday Family” crew, and even as all was failing her, the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village.

She loved life and all the gifts the Lord bestowed, but her defining trait was her servant heart. She will always be remembered by the humble way she served those she loved, and those she never even knew.