DECATUR — Carolyn Lynn Maschoff, 82, of Decatur, went home to be with the lord on January 22, 2021.
Carolyn was born on January 15, 1939 in Waggoner, Illinois to Ted and Ruth (Cranford) Lynn. After working at Borg-Warner for many years, Carolyn graduated from Alexandria Therapeutic Massage School in Alexandria, Indiana, then went on to develop her business, Modern Therapeutic Massage in Decatur, Illinois. She was nationally certified, a member of the AMTA and specialized in the Pfrimmer Deep Muscle, Swedish and Sports Massage, Myofascial Release, Trigger Point Therapy and Infant Massage. She was invited by the People-to-People Committee to present a massage exchange in Beijing, China during the Tiananmen Square Protests in May 1989. Milliken University invited her and a few fellow therapists to work on the New York City Ballet Troop during performances at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
She married Leroy Maschoff on February 3, 1976 in Reno, Nevada. She was a master gardener and an avid reader of the Harry Potter, Anne of Green Gables, and Jan Karon's The Mitford series.
She is survived by five children, Kelli (Steve) Wetherholt of Decatur, Dave (Francine) Wilson of Swansea, IL, Jeff (Carla) Wilson of Virginia Beach, VA, Julie Jackson of Decatur, and Amy (Chris) Brandt of Kinston, NC; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leroy Maschoff; one brother and one sister; ten grandchildren.
