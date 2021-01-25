Carolyn Lynn Maschoff

Carolyn was born on January 15, 1939 in Waggoner, Illinois to Ted and Ruth (Cranford) Lynn. After working at Borg-Warner for many years, Carolyn graduated from Alexandria Therapeutic Massage School in Alexandria, Indiana, then went on to develop her business, Modern Therapeutic Massage in Decatur, Illinois. She was nationally certified, a member of the AMTA and specialized in the Pfrimmer Deep Muscle, Swedish and Sports Massage, Myofascial Release, Trigger Point Therapy and Infant Massage. She was invited by the People-to-People Committee to present a massage exchange in Beijing, China during the Tiananmen Square Protests in May 1989. Milliken University invited her and a few fellow therapists to work on the New York City Ballet Troop during performances at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.