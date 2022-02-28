DECATUR — Carolyn "Sue" Causey, 80, Decatur, passed away at 5:16 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 in Fair Havens Senior Living.

Sue was born August 14, 1941, in Decatur, the daughter of Walter and Frances (Riley) Tilinski. She married Ronald Dean "Pete" Causey on August 21, 1959. Sue was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked at Wagner Castings Company in human resources for over thirty years. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Sue enjoyed camping with her husband Pete. They loved taking their six grandchildren camping in the summer a Lake Shelbyville. She bowled with the "Crappie Poppers" for many years. She had a love for gardening and was a wonderful cook (best oatmeal cake ever!). Sue was also a big fan and loved watching the Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals.

Sue is survived by her husband, Pete; children: Tonya (Mike) Deibert, Terry (Julie) Causey, and Tracy (Angie) Causey; grandchildren: Travis Deibert, Shelby (Tyler) Doswell, Logan Causey, Maggie (Craig) Sullivan, Nick (Keli) Causey, and Abbey (Logan) Hiser; great-grandchildren: Wade, Charlie, and Ben Causey, Parker Doswell, and Eleanor Hiser, and her sister, Linda (Bob) Lamb.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Giles.

Services to celebrate Sue's life will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials in Carolyn's name are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion