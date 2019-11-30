DECATUR -- Carolyn Sue McWilliams, 64, of Oakley, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Carolyn was born July 9, 1955, in Decatur, the daughter of Carl H. and Mary I. (Davis) Klaus. A former member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Carolyn worked as a lab tech for Stratas Foods. She married Timothy David McWilliams on December 30, 1987, and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2013. Also preceding her in death are her parents; daughter, Carolyn Sue and brother, Larry Klaus.

Carolyn was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her devotion to family and animals was amazing. She loved cooking for her family and never met a stranger. She was a good wife, mom, grandmother and friend. Heaven gained an incredible woman and will be missed dearly.