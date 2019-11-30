DECATUR -- Carolyn Sue McWilliams, 64, of Oakley, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Carolyn was born July 9, 1955, in Decatur, the daughter of Carl H. and Mary I. (Davis) Klaus. A former member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Carolyn worked as a lab tech for Stratas Foods. She married Timothy David McWilliams on December 30, 1987, and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2013. Also preceding her in death are her parents; daughter, Carolyn Sue and brother, Larry Klaus.
Carolyn was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her devotion to family and animals was amazing. She loved cooking for her family and never met a stranger. She was a good wife, mom, grandmother and friend. Heaven gained an incredible woman and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are her children: Timothy (Crystal) Joplin of MS, Jay (Tracie) Joplin of Oakley, Kari (Jeremy) Fenton of Maroa, and Kenneth (Chelsea) McWilliams of Decatur; grandchildren: Kasey and Savannah Joplin, Austin Harding, Tyler Joplin, Matthew and Madisyn McWilliams, Lily Fenton, Adelyn and Brooklyn Peters, Kinley McWilliams, and another granddaughter on the way; great grandson, Lincoln; siblings: Carl (Brenda) Klaus of Latham, Allen Klaus of KY, Sharon (Bob) Traughber of Decatur, Kathy (Walt) Chambers of Decatur, and Bruce (Kathy) Klaus of Decatur; sisters-in-law: Diana Klaus of Decatur, Tracy (Gary) Riggs of Decatur, Teresa McWilliams of Decatur, and Tina McWilliams of Mt. Auburn; brother-in-law, Terry (Shawn) McWilliams of Decatur; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10 am until the service time of 11 am, in the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.
The McWilliams family is being served by the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
