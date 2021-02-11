SHELBYVILLE — Carolyn Sue "Suzy" Hart, 75, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood, Florida.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville or the American Diabetes Association and mailed to: Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Suzy was born on January 12, 1946 in Shelbyville, IL, to Dale Henry and Mary Ellen (Lane) Christman. She grew up on a farm in the Westervelt and Henton area, and was actively involved in showing swine in the surrounding counties and State Fair. Suzy graduated from Shelbyville High School with the Class of 1964. She married Carl D. Hart on July 2, 1967.

After owning her own Beauty Shop for a few years, Suzy went back to college and graduated from Eastern Illinois University with honors and a double major in Elementary Education and Special Education. She taught in the Beecher City, Arthur, and Shelbyville school districts and finished her career working at the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education at Charleston.