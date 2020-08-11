SULLIVAN - Carrel G. Merold, 84, of Sullivan, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home in Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany.
Memorials may be made to Hooves of Hope: 7757 US Hwy 136, Potomac, IL 61865 or to Hanging Rock Christian Assembly Horse Camp: 6988 South State Rd. 263PO Box 218 West Lebanon, IN 47991
Carrel is survived by his sister-in-laws, Barbara Loveall of Mesa, AZ, and Sharon (Gene) Pryor of Windsor; nieces, Krista (Scott) Moll of Lafayette, IN, Becky (Don) Evans of Bismarck. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.
Carrel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister.
