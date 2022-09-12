March 2, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Carrie Ellen Trimble, 89, of Moweaqua, died September 9, 2022 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Macon Township Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Carrie was born on March 2, 1933 in Chrisman, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Anna (Nichols) Trimble. She was a homemaker and a 1951 graduate of Macon High School.

Surviving are her brother, Delbert Trimble of Shelbyville, IL; nieces and nephews: Penny Christman, Dennis (Diane) Trimble, Patti (Grant) Woods; and step-niece, Julie (John) Warner; great-nieces and nephews: Elizabeth (Cory) Cunico, Jessica Christman, Jamie (Sara) Sharp, Kimberly Endsley, Tafi Davis; and step-great-niece and nephew: Stacy Parkison and Matthew (Kayla) Warner; seven great-great-nieces; and six great-great nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister-in-law, Irma Trimble; great-nephew, Jeremy Sharp; and step-niece, Judy Donald.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.