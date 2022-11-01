Nov. 4, 1927 - Oct. 30, 2022

DECATUR — Carrol W. "Short" Virt, 94, of Decatur, IL, and formerly of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Carrol's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one-hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Mound Memorial Library or the Alzheimer's Association.

Carrol was born on November 4, 1927, in Macon County, IL, the son of Harley E. Virt, Sr. and Ethel (Hopkins) Virt. Carrol proudly served in the United States Navy at the end of WWII and during the Korean Conflict. He married Rea Dell Boggs on August 6, 1950. Carrol retired in 1990, from Mueller Co. after 37 years of service. He was an active member of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church and V.F.W. Post 99. Carrol and Rea enjoyed being a part of the Boody Card Club for 56 years.

Carrol is survived by his wife, Rea Dell Virt of Decatur, IL; children: Daniel (Margaret) Virt of Champaign, IL, Diana (Tom) Ritter of Blue Mound, IL, Dena Vincent of Fishers, IN, and David (Rita) Virt of Cicero, IN; grandchildren: Danyell Brenner and her partner Julia Davis, Christina (Kyle) Turngren, Cory (Jan) Ritter, Cole (Ashleigh) Ritter, Cale Ritter, Austin (Sonya Hamilton) Vincent, Ryan Vincent and his partner Thurston Smalley, Ethan Virt, Dillon Virt, and Dean Matthews; great-grandchildren: Celia Ritter, Harper Ritter, Reece Ritter, Ryden Ritter, Liaam Virt, Chelsea Matthews, Roger Myers, and Lauren Matthews; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia Arellano.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Virt, Sr.; sister, Betty Snyder; grandson, Andrew Virt; and his granddaughter, Cathy Lynn Henderson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Randall Residence and to the Elara Hospice staff for their loving care.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.