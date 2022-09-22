Aug. 8, 1935 - Sept. 20, 2022

DECATUR — Carroll "Sonny" Chaney, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home at Randall Residence in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, with visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sonny's honor to: American Legion in Bethany, IL.

Sonny was born August 8, 1935, in Sullivan, IL, the son of James Eugene and Ruth (Plummer) Chaney. He married D. Joan Pritts on November 24, 1984 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2018.

Sonny proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Wyandot during the Korean conflict.

Sonny was a member of First Christian Church. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 38 years of service and later for the Decatur Auto Auction. Sonny was a member of the American Legion in Bethany. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR races and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his children: Mark Chaney (Katheryn) of FL, Allan McDaniel (Wynette) of Morton, Susan McDaniel of Burnsville, NC, Joni A. Thee (Dennis) of Decatur, Leslie Snyder (Jim) of Walla Walla, WA; grandchildren: Josh Chaney (Morgan) of Springfield, Philip McDaniel (Katie) of Arkadelphia, AR, Nick McDaniel of Morton, Darin Doty (Kristin) of Champaign, Trent McDaniel of Long Beach, CA, Blake Wells (Rachelle) of Moweaqua, Alyssa Goodman (Kyle) of Morton, Jared Wells of Decatur, Hope Snyder of Seattle, WA, Abby Snyder of Walla Walla, WA, Jesse Snyder of Walla Walla, WA; 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 33 years, Joan, and sister Joanna Cole.

