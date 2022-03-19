July 8, 1943 - March 17, 2022
RAMSEY — Carylon C. Derler, 78, of Ramsey passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in her home.
Surviving are husband, Ed Derler, Sr; children: Ed Derler, Jr. (Becky), Morrisonville and Wendy (Kirby) Hall, Pana; three granddaughters: Teri Hall, Pana, Amanda Hall, Pana, and Brianna Caldwell, Taylorville; three great-granddaughters: Braylin Caldwell, Jaiden Trudeau, Mariah Trudeau; and sisters: Marjorie (Floyd) Dowds, Opdyke, IL, and Linda (John) Krouse, Olney.
She was preceded by her parents, Leland Eugene and Wanda Berniece (Fout)Scott; stepson, Homer Caldwell; grandson, Kolten Hall and brothers: Bobby Joe Scott and Darrell Scott.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Derek Mathis officiating with burial in Oconee Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Ansar Shrine or American Heart Association
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family.
