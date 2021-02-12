Catherine C. "Gram" Stalker

Among her many passions, Cathy enjoyed going to the movies with her family and listening to music. Of her dozens of Christmas albums, one artist remained the queen, Dolly Parton. Cathy's fandom was unequivocal. She watched every movie, read every article, and sang every song. A true source of happiness.

Through her 3-year long battle with Ovarian Cancer, Cathy would impart the following quotes: "Family isn't a thing, it's EVERYTHING" and "I love you to the moon and back". One of her dearest friends so eloquently stated that now "She will love you to Heaven and back". Time spent with Cathy on this planet was cherished and she will be deeply missed by those she has touched over the years.

She is survived by her father Dennis Lawton; husband James Stalker; daughter Tracy (Brian) Plummer; stepdaughters: Kymie (Donald) Shafer and Jodi Stalker; grandchildren: Andrew Gottman, Evan Gottman, Sloan Plummer, and Quinn Plummer; brother Randy (Kathy) Spaugh; sister Patty Schubert; nieces and nephews: Natalie (Jerry) Stocks, Nathan Wickline, Nicole Wickline, Tiffany (Filmer) Tolentino, Randy Spaugh Jr., Justin Henington, Dustin Binkley and Ellyn Binkley (Jim Ireland).

She was preceded in death by her mother Janet Lawton; brother Gary Spaugh; and son Dennis E. "Slim" Binkley.