DECATUR - Catherine C. "Gram" Stalker, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:01, Monday February 8, 2021 in her home with her daughter by her side.
A memorial visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Cathy's Life will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Pride of the Prairie Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Memorials in Cathy's honor may be made to the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526 or to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable and Scholarship Fund, 101 S. Main St., Suite 400, Decatur, IL 62523.
Cathy was born May 19, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Janet and Dennis Lawton. She married her loving and devoted husband, James A. Stalker, on July 8, 1983.
Cathy's career included management in retail at Kirlin's, Dr. Davis and Paul Thomas Optometry, before following her passion of photography by opening Shooting Stars with her neighbor and dear friend Chris Hoult. After its 12-year run, Cathy, the "baby whisperer" worked closely with Kathy Locke at Child's Play Photography. Through the years, many fond memories and close friendships were formed and flourished.
Cathy took no greater pride in her jobs than that of "Gram". While Gram was blessed with two amazing grandsons (Andrew and Evan Gottman) her pride and joy, and two granddaughters (Sloan and Quinn Plummer) whom she adored, she was also considered the village "Gram" to all of their friends, classmates, and teammates over the years.
Among her many passions, Cathy enjoyed going to the movies with her family and listening to music. Of her dozens of Christmas albums, one artist remained the queen, Dolly Parton. Cathy's fandom was unequivocal. She watched every movie, read every article, and sang every song. A true source of happiness.
Through her 3-year long battle with Ovarian Cancer, Cathy would impart the following quotes: "Family isn't a thing, it's EVERYTHING" and "I love you to the moon and back". One of her dearest friends so eloquently stated that now "She will love you to Heaven and back". Time spent with Cathy on this planet was cherished and she will be deeply missed by those she has touched over the years.
She is survived by her father Dennis Lawton; husband James Stalker; daughter Tracy (Brian) Plummer; stepdaughters: Kymie (Donald) Shafer and Jodi Stalker; grandchildren: Andrew Gottman, Evan Gottman, Sloan Plummer, and Quinn Plummer; brother Randy (Kathy) Spaugh; sister Patty Schubert; nieces and nephews: Natalie (Jerry) Stocks, Nathan Wickline, Nicole Wickline, Tiffany (Filmer) Tolentino, Randy Spaugh Jr., Justin Henington, Dustin Binkley and Ellyn Binkley (Jim Ireland).
She was preceded in death by her mother Janet Lawton; brother Gary Spaugh; and son Dennis E. "Slim" Binkley.
We would like to thank our hero Dr. Mario Velasco and his amazing staff at Cancer Care. They made our toughest journey bearable with loving care and endless support. A special thank you to the "JUGS" for loving us. You have been a friend to Cathy and an example of the power of friendship. We are eternally grateful to each and every one of you.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
