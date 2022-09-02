June 14, 1935 - Aug. 29, 2022

CLINTON — Catherine Chesnek, 87 of Clinton, IL, passed away 2:29 PM August 29, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah, SMA celebrant. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church.

Catherine was born June 14, 1935, in Midland City, IL, the daughter of Paul Russell and Helen Elizabeth (Forehand) Mullins. She married Philip Chesnek July 11, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Philip Chesnek, Clinton, IL, along with many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Catherine and Philip had 69 years of a totally terrific relationship. Their love and marriage was beyond the limits of imagination. Catherine will be missed by everyone that knew her.

