June 14, 1935 - Aug. 29, 2022
CLINTON — Catherine Chesnek, 87 of Clinton, IL, passed away 2:29 PM August 29, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana, IL.
A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah, SMA celebrant. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church.
Catherine was born June 14, 1935, in Midland City, IL, the daughter of Paul Russell and Helen Elizabeth (Forehand) Mullins. She married Philip Chesnek July 11, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Philip Chesnek, Clinton, IL, along with many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Catherine and Philip had 69 years of a totally terrific relationship. Their love and marriage was beyond the limits of imagination. Catherine will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.