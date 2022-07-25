May 4, 1921 - July 20, 2022

DECATUR — Catherine Delillis "Dee Dee" Stoutenborough was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She passed away on July 20, 2022, at 101 years old in Decatur, IL. Dee Dee was born on May 4, 1921, on her family farm in Macon County. She is the daughter and only child of William "Bill" Daily and Kate (McGee) Daily.

Dee Dee married Richard Stoutenborough on March 17, 1945 in Illiopolis, IL. They shared a love for their Irish heritage, which she celebrated her entire life.

She is survived by her six children: Suzanne Smith, Arcadia, CA, Joanne Dumas, Springerville, AZ, Richard (Becky) Stoutenborough, Evansville, IN, Nancy Taft, Bloomington, IL, Paul (Chris) Stoutenborough, Enterprise, AL, and Diane Daily Malvern, PA. Mom has 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren all of whom loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Dee Dee graduated from Millikin University in 1943 and was a grade school teacher for over 20 years. She taught second grade at both Holy Family in Decatur and then at Niantic-Harristown Grade School in Harristown, IL.

She was an avid world traveler in retirement as well as an active member of the Decatur Quilt Guild and Holy Family Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Dee Dee will be laid to rest in Maroa Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish or a charity of your choice.

